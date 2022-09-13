Official Dragon Ball Timeline Raises Questions About GT

Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and it goes without saying a lot has happened in that time. From Goku's first day of training to Pan's birth, the entire IP has changed time and again. Of course, this means even the most diehard fans have trouble keeping track of what all is canon. And now, a new timeline for Dragon Ball has lots of netizens eyeing Dragon Ball GT and its place in history.

The whole thing came to prominence on social media as Dragon Ball fan pages dug up old photos from a 2017 Budosai Tenkaichi event. It was there fans were shown an extensive timeline for Dragon Ball from the original anime to Dragon Ball Z and even Dragon Ball Super. The sprawling timeline was made to break down all the canon events of the IP, so netizens were surprised when they saw Dragon Ball GT on the list.

As you can see here, the timeline does include Dragon Ball GT as it nods to anime in a few ways. Not only is the anime's logo shown next to Goku, but events from the anime are listed on the actual timeline. Kid Goku is shown alongside Super 17 and others. So if you want to know what went down between Year 789 – 889, you can watch Dragon Ball GT for the rundown.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Art Pitches Cell's Return to the TV Anime | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses $85 Million at Box Office | Where Should Dragon Ball Super Go Now After Super Hero?

Of course, the anime itself is known throughout the fandom, but it isn't for the best reasons. Dragon Ball GT is often lauded as the anime's worst project without comparison. The anime's story and animation were heavily critiqued upon its debut. And to this day, few fans even care to mention the anime let alone watch it. To many in the fandom, Dragon Ball GT is considered a non-canon title since it did not come from any preset manga, but Shueisha doesn't seem to agree with that line of thought.

After all, Dragon Ball GT is included on this timeline, and this official release was signed off as accurate. Whether you like it or not, Dragon Ball GT is canon to the franchise, and it now falls on Dragon Ball Super to help the outlandish sequel make sense.

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball debate? Do you believe the anime's bad rap is deserved or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.