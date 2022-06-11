Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses $85 Million at Box Office

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still in theaters crushing its run, and that means cash is flowing in for Goku with every passing day. From its June release in Japan to its recent drop stateside, the movie has come a long way. And as the movie celebrates its three-month anniversary, the box office is celebrating with a gross update that Chi-Chi would approve of.

Recently, the latest box office numbers in Japan were updated, and they've been counted against the film's totals worldwide. It turns out the movie has finally crossed the $85 million threshold. In fact, current reports suggest the movie has earned $85.1 million globally with over $18.5 million of that coming from Japan.

As for its international hauls, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has earned over $35 million at this point. Other regions like Latin America have also embraced the movie wholeheartedly. Mexico has grossed over $7 million since Dragon Ball hit theaters on August 19th while Peru and Argentina brought in a million or more alongside Colombia.

Clearly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is bringing in the cash, and the movie has more than enough positive reviews to keep invested. Rotten Tomatoes has given the movie an aggregate score of 93% by critics while its audience score sits at 95%. This makes the movie the top-reviewed on the site, and of course, it proves Dragon Ball can work just fine without Goku standing center stage the entire time.

Are you surprised by this most recent box office update? Have you checked out Dragon Ball Super's new movie yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.