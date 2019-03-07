‘Dragon Ball’s Vegeta Meets Live-Action Sonic In This Perfect Crossover

To say Sonic the Hedgehog is everywhere these days would be an understatement. The SEGA icon hit social media hard this week when a leak of his live-action look went live, and it caused fans to revolt worldwide.

Well, it looks like Vegeta is getting in on the debate now, and this fan-poster sums up the ordeal pretty perfectly.

Over on Twitter, a well-known concept art BossLogic took Sonic to the next level with Dragon Ball Super. The artist tagged the English voice of Vegeta and said the Saiyan would “look good as Sonic” thanks to his latest power up.

As you can see above, BossLogic went wild with his piece. He put Vegeta’s face over Sonic and uses his Super Saiyan Blue form to ensure everything works together. The mash up makes Sonic’s live-action mane look like Vegeta’s iconic Super Saiyan hair, and the result has got fans feeling a certain sort of way.

As for Sonic, well — fans can only imagine how the gaming legend feels about this mash up. The character is a well-known face to fans all over the world, but its leaked live-action image was not received well. A marketing sample for Sonic the Hedgehog revealed a full look at the IRL hero, and netizens had no mercy over its oddly shaped body and eyes. Even the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog questioned the live-action design as Yuji Naka hit up Twitter to critique the misshapen character model for all to see.

So, what do you think about this crossover potential? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

