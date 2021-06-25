Dragon Ball Meets Vin Diesel in Hilarious Fast and Furious Memes

✖

Vin Diesel has come to the world of Dragon Ball thanks to some hilarious Fast and the Furious memes. F9 has finally done the impossible and fulfilled fans' desires for the Fast and the Furious franchise to finally make its way to space, and now that the series has only two more films to go (at least for now), there's not much left for the franchise to break the ceiling for. The idea of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto doing anything for family has definitely gotten its hook in fans, and now they have imagined him even crossing over into all sorts of new franchises.

The Fast and the Furious franchise is already pretty close in tone, presentation, and storytelling to action anime and manga franchises given its intense action, focus on family, and seeing former foes become allies after their initial introduction to face bigger baddies later, but now this allusion to anime has gotten far more literal as a couple of fans have hilarious introduced Dominic Torretto to Dragon Ball Z with some pretty funny takes. The first comes from Team Four Star's Scott Frerichs (who really knows a thing or two about Dragon Ball) that seems Dom helping Gohan and Goten a very important time:

And the second from @EmeraldDemon on Twitter sees Dom helping Gohan and Goten in a very different matter as he's now fully armed and ready to take on Broly:

These are far from the only edits that have placed Dominic Torretto in famous anime moments, and they'll be far from the last. For example, here's one that takes Dom even further into space as he helps Amuro during the events of Mobile Suit Gundam from @Kars_Luvs_GSelf on Twitter:

The Fast and the Furious franchise is pretty much tailor made for big anime action moments like these, and while there is an official animated series now streaming on Netflix, a full anime take on the franchise would likely be a huge hit among fans. But what do you think? Would Fast and the Furious make for a great anime? What would you want to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about Fast and the Furious, anime, and more in the comments!