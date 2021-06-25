Attack On Titan Trends With F9 With Hilarious Comparison

Attack On Titan's anime series is set to end the story of the Survey Corps early next year, with the first half coming to a close via a cliffhanger that pit Eren Jaeger against the forces of Marley descending on the island of Paradis, and now, the popular anime franchise is trending thanks to a hilarious comparison with the latest Fast and Furious film, F9. Charlize Theron's Cipher is set to return in this latest entry, pitting Vin Diesel and John Cena's characters against one another, sporting a hairstyle that looks shockingly similar to that of Zeke follower Yelena.

Yelena was introduced in the latest season of Attack On Titan, arriving on Paradis as a follower of Zeke Jaeger, the Beast Titan and brother of Eren. Revealing that she is attempting to take down the nation of Marley and is looking to establish lines of communication between Zeke and the Eldians, she has become one of the most prominent members of the Jaegerists to come to light.

