This Dragon Ball Sleeve Will Make You Want a Tattoo ASAP

Anime fans will typically consume television series, feature-length films, and manga chapters that help to display countless stories that have arisen from the manga over time. Some anime fans will take their love of the medium to a new level and even get their favorite characters inked in their skin, with a recent Dragon Ball tattoo making the rounds on the internet thanks to giving a Shonen fan a sleeve that pays homage to certain members of the Z-Fighter Family that sprang from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama.

Dragon Ball Super's anime adaptation is still missing in action, with the conclusion of the Tournament of Power in 2017 introducing a hiatus for the main series that has yet to end to this day. Following the television show's conclusion, fans of the Shonen series did get two movies with the first introducing the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly to the main continuity for the first time and the second putting both Gohan and Piccolo at the wheel as they fought against the return of the Red Ribbon Army. Previously, the creators of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero stated that work had already begun on the next movie though this might still mean that it could be years away.

Reddit User Beardoo 90 shared this impressive tattoo sleeve on their leg, mixing together Bulma from the original Dragon Ball series along with Piccolo from Dragon Ball Z, fusing together the different generations that saw heroes and villains on two very different sides of the aisle:

While Piccolo and Gohan took center stage in the latest Shonen movie, it might be some time before we see their newest transformations arrive in the pages of the manga, as the story in Weekly Shonen Jump is focusing on teenage Goten and Trunks as they attempt to be the city's newest superheroes. With the latest chapter introducing the first supervillain that Saiyaman X1 and X2 will fight, it seems that Goten and Trunks' fight against Dr. Hedo will continue for the foreseeable future.

