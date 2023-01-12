Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku a Rugged Makeover

When it comes to anime, there is no one more popular than Son Goku. Love or hate him, the Saiyan is known across the globe, and he is seen as an anime mascot to the core. Of course, this means the Internet is filled with tributes to the guy, and Super Saiyan Goku has fed fan art for decades now. And thanks to one cosplayer, Goku is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.

As you can see below, the incomparable Taryn Cosplay gave Goku a try over on TikTok to show fans what the Saiyan can do. It was there they gave the hero a rugged makeover, and honestly? We are kind of obsessed with the look.

The cosplay is pretty simple with its styled wig and orange costume, but Taryn makes things even better with some additions. From a hip flask to a sash and arm braces, this cosplay gives Goku a solid makeover that feels grounded. So if they want to give Vegeta a go, we are sure the Saiyans would appreciate the help!

If you are not following Taryn Cosplay, you can find them here on TikTok. The pro cosplayer tackles everything from anime to games and more. And for those not caught up with Dragon Ball, the series just kickstarted a new arc in the manga. You can read Dragon Ball Super on the Shonen Jump app, and the anime is streaming as always on Hulu and Crunchyroll.