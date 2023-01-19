Dragon Ball Super: Chapter 89 Has Arrived

Dragon Ball Super might remain missing in action when it comes to the anime adaptation following the successful release of last year's movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but the manga has returned with a new storyline that sees teenage Goten and Trunks taking on the role of superheroes. With this latest storyline acting as a direct prequel to Super Hero, the latest chapter has arrived online, giving readers an idea of what Dr. Hedo was up to before he joined up with the Red Ribbon Army.

You can read Chapter 89 of Dragon Ball Super's manga on Viz's Official Website here, with Hedo unleashing a surprising new android before the days when Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 were threatening Piccolo and Gohan, setting up a unique challenge to Goten and Trunks that hits a bit too close to home. This latest arc appears to take a page from Gohan's high school days that immediately came before the Majin Buu Saga in Dragon Ball Z, with Goten and Trunks even taking on superhero monikers in Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2.

Goten And Trunks: New Heroes On The Block

This chapter introduces the first bonafide supervillain for the sons of Goku and Vegeta to fight this time around, with Beta 1 seemingly being Hedo's android that might have laid out the blueprints for the Gamma brothers in the popular Shonen film that landed last year. With Goten and Trunks continuing their high school days while juggling their crime-fighting duties, the latest installment also introduces Trunks' sister Bulla as a toddler for the first time, being born earlier in the sequel series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

At present, Dragon Ball Super's future on the small and silver screen remains a mystery, as the television series has not confirmed when it will make a comeback following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs being primed for adaptations, it will certainly be interesting to see when the popular Shonen franchise makes a comeback in the anime world.

With Goku and Vegeta continuing their training in an effort to play catch-up with Frieza following the reveal of his new transformation, "Black Frieza", it might be some time before we see the two main Z-Fighters as the prequel story continues.

How have you felt about the latest manga storyline for Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters. .