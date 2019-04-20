Super Saiyan God Vegeta Coming to ‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 continues to be a massive success as the title continually adds new characters as DLC additions to this day. While previous inclusions have seen Dragon Ball Super: Broly favorites Broly and Gogeta join the game, now the inclusions for the film will be coming full circle as Vegeta’s special look in the film is coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as well.

Super Saiyan God Vegeta was one of the favorite transformations in the film, and now fans will be able to unleash his power when this DLC addition comes to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 this June.

Unfortunately, there is not too much information as to Super Saiyan God Vegeta’s move set, though his ultimate will be quite reflective of his Super Saiyan God scene in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. As seen in the above screenshot, Super Saiyan God Vegeta looks down on his opponent as uses an attack akin to his Big Bang Attack. In the film, he uses this form against Broly and is instantly annoyed that Broly’s prime form cannot keep up.

Below you’ll find a scan of Super Saiyan God Vegeta’s announcement from the latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump (via @Spytrue on Twitter) which shows off just a little more of how he’ll look in the game when he hits in Japan this June.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Super Saiyan God Vegeta as a Playable Character) pic.twitter.com/2LgbVvy1Of — SPY (@Spytrue) April 18, 2019

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It’s described as such, “You are the protagonist! Stand with Goku and his friends as you battle a new enemy that has been warping DRAGON BALL’s history. Fight alongside famous fighters from Z, Super, GT, and more, including movie-only characters like Turles, Broly, and Janemba, the mysterious Masked Saiyan, and many others.” Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and the film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

