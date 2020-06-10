Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Depicts Disturbing Life-Like Captain Ginyu

✖

Perhaps one of the most ridiculous elements to be found in the Akira Toriyama franchise of Dragon Ball was the most powerful force in Freeza's army, the Ginyu Force, and one fan has decided to bring a disturbingly realistic Captain Ginyu to life through some ingenious cosplay. Though Captain Ginyu was defeated by Goku and the Z Fighters on Namek during his brief tenure in Dragon Ball Z to assist in Freeza's goal of wishing for immortality, he returned briefly in Dragon Ball Super by body swapping with one of Freeza's closest new soldiers.

The Ginyu Force hit the scene as something of a homage to Sentai series such as Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, striking poses before they delivered massive beatings to Vegeta, Gohan, and Krillin during the Freeza Saga. Though Captain Ginyu was easily the strongest of the members of his dancing squad, his true power came from the ability to body swap with his opponents, putting him in the driver's seat of Goku's body for a hot minute. Ginyu was eventually defeated by Vegeta, Gohan, and Krillin due to his inability to access Son's move set, and his brain was transferred into an alien frog's body that made its way to Earth alongside the Namekians.

Instagram Cosplayer Mono_Cultura13 shared this impressive cosplay that manages to bring the purple skinned, dancing alien warrior to real life, horns and all, making a grand entrance following his defeats in both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super:

Captain Ginyu didn't just appear in Dragon Ball Super, he also made a big arrival in the popular fighting game of Dragon Ball FighterZ as a playable character that can call forth other members of the Ginyu squad to aid him in his battles. With Freeza having returned from the dead and still terrorizing the universe, it will be interesting to see if Ginyu one day makes a return!

What do you think of this disturbingly realistic take on Dragon Ball's Captain Ginyu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.