Dragon Ball Z Viral Video Classes Up The Ginyu Force

Dragon Ball Z was significantly different from the series that came before, Dragon Ball, not just in making all of the characters infinitely stronger than they once were, but also by introducing more extraterrestrial characters than we can count. One of most hilarious additions had to come in the group of “Sentai style” villains that followed beneath the tyrannical iron fist of Freeza, the Ginyu Force. With the five aliens acting as a huge challenge for Gohan, Krillin, and Vegeta, their antics were both terrifying and gut bustingly funny. Now, one viral video has decided to give Captain Ginyu an extra level of class by giving his name a new pronunciation!

Captain Ginyu wasn’t just relegated to Dragon Ball Z, as he managed to return in Dragon Ball Super, transferring his mind from the frog he was originally trapped inside during his initial fight with Goku and the Z Fighters on Namek to one of the resurrected Freeza’s underlings. Though his return to the land of the living was short lived, it was still great to see this bombastic antagonist make a big splash once again.

Twitter User ShoYouMomo shared this hilarious video that sees Captain Ginyu’s name entered into Google Translate, showing how the Dragon Ball villain’s name would be pronounced in French, with a subsequent animation showing off Ginyu defeating Freeza in style beneath the Eiffel Tower:

Captain Ginyu has returned thanks to the recently released video game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which revisits all the events of the beloved series while also adding new in-continuity story beats of the series that were approved by the creator himself, Akira Toriyama. A new sixth member of the Ginyu Force was created in the form of Bonyu, a female alien who had not joined the initial battle against the Z Fighters.

What do you think of this hilarious video that gives a touch of class to Captain Ginyu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

