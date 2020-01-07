Dragon Ball Goes Viral Thanks to Ginyu’s Portuguese Dub

Dragon Ball is one of those anime series that everyone knows. Whether you like it or not, the franchise has become a symbol of the late ’90s for many. Goku and Vegeta remain at the top of their game even today, but there is something special about Dragon Ball Z at its prime. And thanks to one viral video, fans are remembering the show’s most infamous and beloved dubs to date.

The clip? Well, you just have to check it out above. The video is taken from Dragon Ball Z‘s Portuguese dub. It follows Vegeta as the Saiyan fights against the Ginyu Force himself, and it is a sight to see.

And if you don’t have a better appreciation for Ginyu after this, there is little we can do for you!

As you can see, the video begins with Vegeta gritting his teeth before launching himself towards Ginyu. The outlandish alien cannot help but laugh at the offense, and fans won’t be able to cover their laughter once Ginyu gets going. His dub performance is something else entirely, giving Ginyu an even more eccentric personality than the anime ever could.

The video carries on with Ginyu going full opera mode as he’s bombarded with hits from Vegeta. The high-pitched wails he gives are more hilarious than intense, and the dub only gets better from there. The one thing missing from this clip is hearing how Ginyu sounds in his froggy body, but fans can forgive the cut given how rich the clip is.

Of course, fans who are new to the Portuguese dub will find this character over the top, but Ginyu has become a beloved figure with overseas audiences thanks to his wailing. Time and again, the Portuguese dub is heralded as one of Dragon Ball‘s most iconic, and Ginyu is a major reason why.

