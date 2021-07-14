Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Celebrates The Cell Games With Fem Trunks

✖

Dragon Ball Z fans were recently able to relive the life of Future Trunks, the Z Fighter that came from an alternate timeline and was first introduced following the conclusion of the Freeza Arc, in the video game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and one fan has recreated Vegeta's son during the era of the Cell Games with some spot-on Cosplay. With Future Trunks having played a significant role in Dragon Ball Super's Goku Black Arc, fans are left wondering if the warrior from the future will make a return as Akira Toriyama's series continues.

Dragon Ball Z: Karakot's latest DLC titled Trunks: The Warrior of Hope took fans back into the past of the son of Vegeta, also diving into some unexpected territory by placing fans into the shoes of the Z Fighter as he battled both Babidi and Dabura in his future timeline. Touched upon during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks learned how to become a Super Saiyan 2 during his battle with Dabura, attempting to stop the villainous pair from resurrecting Majin Buu. With the likes of Goku and Vegeta still dead in his time, the responsibility to stop Buu from coming back was squarely on Trunks' shoulders and made for a perfect event to recreate in the popular video game.

Instagram Cosplayer Uni Astronaut shared this amazing Cosplay that recreates the look of Future Trunks when he joined the Z Fighters in a bid to destroy Cell in his Perfect Form, nearly dying as a result before Gohan was able to blast away the ultimate creation of Dr. Gero:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ユニコーン 宇宙飛行士✨Gaming + Cosplay (@uniastronaut)

The last time we saw Trunks in Dragon Ball Super, the Z Fighter was in an extremely strange scenario wherein he traveled back into the future with Mai, but not the one he knew. With his timeline destroyed thanks to Zeno eradicating all the versions of Zamasu, Trunks went to a future that already had a version of himself and Mai living their lives, making for an interesting story should the Shonen series ever return to his current situation.

What do you think of this take on the Z Fighter from the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.