Dragon Ball Cosplay Strikes Fear With Frieza

Dragon Ball Super has been toying around with Frieza's involvement in the series in both the manga and anime, and now one cosplay is striking major fear into fans with a perfect recreation of the famous villain! Although Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters have taken on all kinds of powerful threats over the course of the anime and manga's near 40 year run thus far, there are few Dragon Ball villains that are as memorable as Frieza. In fact, Frieza's been such an icon in the series that he's been involved in many of the series' arcs when compared to other foes.

Frieza has returned in a number of occasions from across various iterations of the Dragon Ball franchise. Playing a massive role both in and outside of the main series' canon, Frieza remains one of the most memorable villains thanks to the fact that he always seems to come back stronger than ever. Now the villain is striking fear in fans once more with an awesome body paint cosplay crafted from artist @yaizaperezs on TikTok! Check out the end result below:

Dragon Ball Super: What's Next for Frieza?

The last time Dragon Ball Super fans got to see Frieza was at the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc in the manga. Frieza revealed a godlike new Black Frieza form that came about when Frieza decided to spend some time training in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber that the Frieza Force spotted somewhere out in space. This form has now made him the strongest warrior in the universe, and now Dragon Ball Super fans are waiting to see what the manga has planned for the villain next.

Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal what those plans for Frieza actually are, but it will likely be huge considering how much of an impact Frieza has had on the series already. In Dragon Ball Super alone, Frieza has been involved in way more arcs than you might have expected and even played a major role in bringing the TV anime series to an end. But if he's the main villain of an arc, there's all sorts of new potential to explore should the anime or manga decided to do just that.

What are you hoping to see next from Frieza? Where does Frieza rank among your favorite Dragon Ball villains? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!