Future Trunks Gets Genderbent Makeover in New Dragon Ball Cosplay

Future Trunks remains a favorite character in the Dragon Ball franchise, and it’s hard to imagine the hero being upset by that. After debuting years back in Dragon Ball Z, the future hero has been roped in other arcs as well as countless video games. Nowadays, fans are embracing Trunks as if he were introduced just yesterday, and they aren’t afraid to give their own takes on the hero.

That is why one cosplayer has found themselves getting serious praise for their adorable take on Future Trunks. While most people think of the character as a gritty fighter, Eureka Cosplays gave Trunks a genderbent makeover which fans are hailing as Princess Trunks.

Over on Reddit, the fan posted their recent take on Future Trunks for all to see, and it went over well with fans. As you can see below, the look is pretty adorable, and it gives a full feminine take on a female Future Trunks.

Wearing a black dress, the cosplayer definitely simplified Future Trunks’ busy outfit for something more breathable. His jacket has been traded in for a dark denim one, but the fan made sure to rock Trunks’ usual belts. A sleek purple bob completes Trunks’ soft look, but the cosplay has some definitive boss shoes. A pair of black knee-high socks pad the fan’s yellow heeled booties, and it is pretty impossible not to feel intimidated by the look.

Fans online have quickly decided to dub this fan Princess Trunks, and the moniker isn’t wholly off base. Not only does this genderbent piece serve a solid look, but Trunks is technically royalty. Even if Planet Vegeta is gone, Trunks is still the kid of its prince, so the only thing this cosplay is really missing is a crown. After all, is there anything better to accessorize a sword than a glitzy piece of royal headgear?

What do you make of this Future Trunks cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

