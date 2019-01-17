This ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Heat-Changing Mug is Shaped Like a Saiyan Space Pod

This officially licensed Dragon Ball Z Vegeta Saiyan Pod / Attack Ball / Space Pod Heat Change Mug will transport you from sleepy to Super Saiyan thanks to a generous 500 ml (16.9 oz) capacity for that sweet, sweet caffeine. Plus, the addition of hot liquid will make Vegeta appear in the pilot’s seat!

The ceramic DBZ Attack Pod mug is available to pre-order right here for $26.99 with free U.S. shipping. It’s slated for release in February, and quantities are limited, so reserve one while you can.

Initially, we thought this big round mug might be awkward to drink out of, but the shape of the opening seems like it would be quite comfortable. Plus, it has a lid that will help keep your coffee warm. Of course, you can’t put a mug like this in the dishwasher or microwave, so keep that in mind.

On a related note, Funko’s Dragon Ball Z line expanded recently with the addition of new Pop figures led off by duo packs of Yamcha / Puar and King Kai / Bubbles. Those figures are followed by Videl, Goku, Android 17 and Android 18!

The new Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop lineup are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Inside that link you’ll also find previous Funko Pop releases in the DBZ collection. The breakdown of new standard figures is as follows:

• Dragon Ball Z Yamcha and Puar Pop! Vinyl Figure #531

• Dragon Ball Z King Kai and Bubbles Pop! Vinyl Figure #532

• Dragon Ball Z Videl Pop! Vinyl Figure #528

• Dragon Ball Z Goku Casual Pop! Vinyl Figure #527

• Dragon Ball Z Android 17 Pop! Vinyl Figure #529

• Dragon Ball Z Android 18 Pop! Vinyl Figure #530

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Super Saiyan 2 Gohan at GameStop, SSGSS Vegito at Hot Topic, and Jiren at West Coast Toys in the January / February timeframe.

