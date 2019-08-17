Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Teases New Female Ginyu Force Member

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been an intriguing new video game release for fans of the franchise as it takes a new, open world take on the franchise where fans will be taking Goku and a few others through the series’ various stories. It was recently revealed that the game will also feature the Cell Saga along with the previously confirmed Saiyan and Namek sagas as teased in the trailer, but there were also some mysterious new character details.

In the latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine, as translated by Ryokyuta2089 (via Siliconera), along with the confirmation of the Cell saga it was teased that the game will also reveal a former member of the Ginyu Force, a woman who apparently didn’t like their poses.

As teased by the new details, the new character is named “Bonyu” and is said to be from the same planet as Jeice. She is described as a “busty” character who left the Ginyu Force because she supposedly didn’t like their poses. Although these new details did not come with a character design, this does highlight one of the many features of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot overall.

The game will feature stories fleshing out the original canon of the series, but it’s not quite clear just how much original creator Akira Toriyama will be involved with these additions. So there is a wonder just how involved he’ll be with the creation of Bonyu, but there’s also a question of what kind of character this will be.

Bonyu might either be a serious soldier who didn’t like the poses, or has her own idea for a few that don’t align with the others. Still, the “busty” part of her description does imply it’s the goofier latter. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020. Here’s a brief rundown Bandai Namco shared of the game’s teased features: