Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Introduces Curious Super Saibamen

Dragon Ball Z made its debut decades ago, but fans continue to check out the anime even today. Audiences both new and old have found reasons to love the old-school series. Now, its popularity has shot up thanks to the release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and it was there fans got a bit of new info about some classic villains.

For those who have yet to pick up Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game is simple. It lets you relive the original anime to your own taste while getting to play all sorts of heroes. Of course, there are side quests you can take, and fans have mined all sorts of interesting story details from these missions. One of them has to do with the pesky Saibamen, and it turns out there is an elite sector of them we never got to see.

In one of the missions fans can go on, Gohan finds himself fighting a wave of so-called Super Saibamen. “It’s way stronger than a Saibaman should be. It’s like some sort of super Saibaman,” the hero notes after seeing them firsthand.

Looking at the creatures, you can see Gohan is right. The Saibamen look pretty normal, but they do have a glowing yellow aura around them. In fact, the ki glow is similar to the one that comes with Super Saiyan, so Gohan’s name is right on the money. While the Saiyan can take these monsters down, Super Saibamen are nothing to laugh at, and fans are wondering if the Saiyan race might have planted more of these baddies around Universe 7 before Planet Vegeta went boom.

