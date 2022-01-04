Dragon Ball Art Gives Vegeta’s Famous ‘Bulma’ Scene a Movie Makeover

The Prince of the Saiyans certainly has had some angry moments in his Shonen career over the course of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, with one of the angriest being his first encounter with the god of destruction, Beerus. Watching Bulma struck by the feline destroyer, Vegeta lost his cool but in doing so reached a level unlike anything he had seen up to that point, making him the strongest he had been to that point before he learned about Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Ego.

Dragon Ball Z came to a close with Vegeta only achieving the level of Super Saiyan 2, seemingly unable to ever achieve the third level outside of the non-canon series known as Dragon Ball Heroes. Despite this, it seemed as though the anger brought on by Beerus might have made him more powerful than Goku for the briefest of moments, that is until the Shonen protagonist was able to learn how to become a Super Saiyan God and battle toe-to-toe with the god of destruction. With Vegeta recently learning to harness the power of Ultra Ego thanks in part to training administered by the same God of Destruction, things certainly have changed significantly since the start of Dragon Ball Super.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Artist Mattia Marin re-imagined the pivotal moment for Vegeta, using the style that was made popular with the previous film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which saw both Vegeta and Goku battling against the Legendary Super Saiyan and using the power of the Fusion Dance to bring Gogeta into the main continuity of the series:

Next year, Vegeta will be returning to animation via Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the next movie of the franchise that will focus more on the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, and Pan as they match their strength against the return of the Red Ribbon Army and the new androids at their disposal. Though the Saiyan Prince’s Ultra Ego wasn’t enough to defeat Granolah in the pages of the manga, perhaps he will show off this new transformation in the next movie in the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama.

