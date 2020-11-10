Dragon Ball: Ranking The Transformations of Freeza

Perhaps there is no more beloved villain in the history of Dragon Ball than Freeza, the alien despot who was responsible for the destruction of the Planet Vegeta and the majority of the Saiyan race, and we thought now would be the perfect time, with the Moro Arc about to end, to rank the different forms of this Z villain! With Dragon Ball Super, Freeza gained the ability to transform into "Golden Freeza", by training for the first time and hitting a new level of power in the process and it will be interesting to see when he will return to the franchise! What do you think of our Freeza transformation rankings from worst to best? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Freeza's Third Form (Photo: Toei) Sorry folks, but there's a reason why Freeza's third form is the one that is hardly seen during the Namek Saga in Dragon Ball Z. This third transformation that Freeza employs to beat Piccolo, who had fused with Nail, is far too strange and cumbersome when all is said and done, making the villain look more ridiculous than threatening.

Freeza's Bulky Fourth Form (Photo: Toei Animation) This might be a controversial take, but this transformation just doesn't work for Freeza. The alien despot works best as being small and packed with power, pushing toward the idea of "you can't trust a book by its cover". When Freeza bulks up, it's somewhat like his third transformation in that it simply isn't used that much following his initial fight with Goku in Super Saiyan mode. He briefly employs it during Dragon Ball Super, but we're glad that "Golden Freeza" has taken the spot for Freeza's most powerful form.

Cyborg Freeza (Photo: Toei Animation) This one certainly isn't going to win the prize for best transformation in Frieza's, but it's SUPPOSED to look terrible because it was hobbled together with machinery on King Cold's ship. Giving Frieza a little bit of a boost, "Cyborg Frieza" has its problems but it worked well for the brief time it was employed against Future Trunks and showed just how much damage he had received from Goku in their battle on Namek!

Freeza's Second Form (Photo: Toei Animation) Freeza's second form suffers from the same criticisms as both his third and bulky forms in that the Z villain simply looks far more fearsome in a smaller package, but this is certainly the best of the antagonist's bulky forms. Being used to instill fear into Vegeta, Gohan, and Krillin, his power boosted to an insane degree for the time and the use of his horns was iconic in the series of Dragon Ball Z!

Golden Freeza (Photo: Toei Animation) The big new power up that Freeza achieved in Dragon Ball Super, it's honestly the same as Freeza's original final form, but with some color swaps. It still is far ahead of the likes of Freeza's third form or his Cyborg iteration, but there are a few big contenders that manage to push past the tyrant's most powerful form!

Freeza's First Form (Photo: Toei Animation) Freeza's first form, whether he's puttering around in a floating ball or unleashing his energy via one of his fingers, was the best way to introduce the destroyer of the Planet Vegeta. With his power level first being stated as 500,000, it showed how despite not being that large in stature, his power level was the most feared thing in the universe at the time. A perfect representation of Freeza....almost.