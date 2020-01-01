SSJ3 Goku Gets Incredible Samurai Makeover

Super Saiyan 3 gets a bad rap. It’s a transformation that many feel is the worst of the Super Saiyan bunch, drastically changing a Saiyan’s appearance when the power up is accessed. Though only Goku and Gotenks have unleashed the power of this form in the Dragon Ball franchise canonically, it still makes for a striking presence to whoever wields it. Now, one fan has decided to add a bit of flair to the most controversial level of Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Z’s franchise, bringing it back to the time of the ancient samurai warriors.

Twitter User and Artist Kenji_893 shared this jaw dropping art work that takes Super Saiyan 3 Goku and transports him to a time of the samurai, giving him a set of armor so that he’ll fit right in, proving that the transformation can still steal a scene regardless of what era it may appear in:

Super Saiyan 3 hasn’t appeared that often in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, pushed to the side in favor of the higher levels such as Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue. It has made an appearance in every story arc however, with Goku first brandishing it against the God of Destruction Beerus in the earliest arc, then showing it off to a returning Future Trunks in the Goku Black story line. From here, he wielded it for a split second in the Tournament of Power arc against Kale and Caulifla.

Even in the most recent arc of the manga, Goku has accessed the power of Super Saiyan 3 against Moro’s goons as well as in training against the Galactic Patrolman, rogue angel, Merus. While it will seemingly always be a step below the transformations associated with God ki, the transformation will clearly always hold a place in the minds of many Dragon Ball fans.

