Dragon Ball: Bring Vegeta Home with This Epic Bust

Dragon Ball Super has seen the Prince of the Saiyans make huge strides toward redeeming himself following his murderous past, attempting to make amends with the Planet Namek and being presented with tragedies from the Saiyan race in Granolah The Survivor Arc, and now, fans can take home Vegeta with an insanely detailed bust. Though we have yet to know when the anime series will return from its hiatus following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, it's clear that Vegeta will have a big role to play in the coming episodes of Akira Toriyama's franchise.

The final saga of the anime series gave Vegeta a brand new transformation in the form of Super Saiyan Blue Evolved, which the Saiyan Prince was able to use to defeat Toppo, one of the strongest combatants from Universe 11. Though the anime might have stopped, the manga has continued and has shown Vegeta training under Beerus, the God of Destruction, in order to learn how to harness the god's power and perhaps walk the line of a God of Destruction himself. As Goku continues to learn to master Ultra Instinct, it's clear that the former villain is going to need all the help he can get if he's looking to bridge the gap with his rival.

Twitter User Mundo Kame shared these upcoming busts and statues that depict the Prince of the Saiyans, which are set to release in the winter of this year and will let Dragon Ball fans recreate a number of different interpretations of Vegeta that we've seen over the years of the Shonen franchise:

#LXStudio - #Vegeta 🔥 - Escala 1/1 + Busto 1/1: 2667 €

- Escala 1/1: 2308 €

- Busto 1/1: 538 €

- Escala 1/4: 402 €

- Busto 1/4 gratis + 3 cabezas - Escala 1/1: 95 x 99 x 220 cm de alto

- 1/4: 23.8 x 24.8 x 55 cm de alto

- Con LED

- 4T de 2021

- PO Now!#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/HBvEO7sQHM — Mundo Kame (@MundoKame) June 4, 2021

In the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Vegeta has recently been given a new transformation that allows him to tap into the history of the Saiyans as he battled against Turles and Broly. With the non-canon story giving fans plenty of fan service, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the Saiyan Prince gain some new powers and techniques in the future of the series.

Will you be picking up these Vegeta statues? What was your favorite take on the Prince of the Saiyans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.