Dragon Ball Cosplay Highlights Videl’s Best Look

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise has a ton of characters that have changed their looks over the years, but none more so than each of the heroines in the series. Characters like Bulma and Chi Chi have been seen doing this, but one of the makeovers that still hurts fans to this day is Videl’s. Unlike one of Bulma’s makeovers that show her changing her look with each arc just because she likes to (and Toriyama likes to redesign her as many times as possible), Videl’s first major makeover was factored into the series canon in a pretty prominent way.

When we first met Videl at the start of the Majin Buu saga, she was a young woman who was tired of Gohan’s flighty ways. She made a huge impact right away thanks to her pigtailed look, and soon decided that the pigtails were no longer going to be a good fit for her if she wanted to pursue Gohan romantically. Finding out Gohan had a preference for girls with shorter hair, she decides to cut it off!

But artist @nadyasonika (who you can find on Instagram here) pays tribute to best Videl look with classic pigtailed cosplay rather than her later shorter haired look or much more demure makeover later in the series as she got older. It’s a great reminder of why we all fell in love with Videl in the first place! Check it out below:

Videl has played a more prominent role throughout the series than one would initially expect, too. As the daughter of Mr. Satan, Videl set herself up as important fairly quickly. Her entry and brutal defeat during the following World Tournament helped to emphasize how dangerous the new villains were, pushed Gohan to work harder, and even her role as a future mother came into play when Goku needed to transform into Super Saiyan God.

But no matter how much Videl changes over the years, it’s still this first look that fans remember best. Seeing great cosplay like this helps hammer home why, too. But which Videl look is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

