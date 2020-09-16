Dragon Ball Gets Official Twitter Emojis

✖

Dragon Ball fans love to get a good gift, and that is what Twitter has given them today. The social media site hosts billions of messages, and many of them have come from anime lovers. Of course, that means Twitter is ripe for Dragon Ball fans, and the site just save the series is own Twitter emoji.

If you head over to Twitter, you will find a certain hashtag trending. The trend comes from Japan as it originated overseas, but it works the same on Twitter no matter where you are. So if you want to see what the Dragon Ball hashtag does, give this trend a try:

#サーターンサーターン

You've done it? Well, if you got the chance to do so, you will see a little icon appear next to the hashtag. It shows Mr. Satan (or Hercules as you may know him) in all his afro glory. However, that is not the only thing fans can do to honor Dragon Ballon Twitter.

#サーターンサーターン

The Dragon ball was hidden in the like button?! pic.twitter.com/rUvjQld8or — shadow759 (@shadow7591) September 16, 2020

Let's see how many times I can see #サーターンサーターン on my timeline pic.twitter.com/XvgX0kPNpz — gogetanutsack (@Gogetanutsack) September 16, 2020

If you hit the like button on a tweet using this phrase, you will be in for a treat. The heart-shaped button will morph into a dragon ball after hitting like. It is a nice homage to Akira Toriyama's series. And most importantly, it will allow fans to collect all the dragon balls. After all, the only thing you need to do is like seven different tweets...!

What do you think about this neat Dragon Ball homage? Which other characters need a Twitter sticker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.