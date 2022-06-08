Masters of the Universe: Revolution Announced for Netflix

✖

Netflix has announced that Masters of the Universe will be returning with a new series, Masters of the Universe: Revolution! The decades old animated series surprisingly got a major revival series that picked up right where it left off. With the first season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation reaching its end, there was also a major cliffhanger teasing a potential new series to come after. There unfortunately was no news on that matter until now as Netflix has confirmed that the franchise will be continuing with a new series known as Masters of the Universe: Revolution that will take things even further.

According to the announcement as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, this will be treated as a new miniseries picking up after the end of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. As for what to expect from the new series, details are unfortunately vague at the moment as to when or who could be returning to the franchise. But teasing some major things to come is an intense first look at Masters of the Universe: Revolution, and you can check it out below:

announcing MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION



He-Man and Skeletor face off like you've never seen them before in a new series that picks up where Masters of the Universe: Revelation left off #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/PgI6cqILTo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

When Masters of the Universe: Revelation's second part had hit Netflix hit last year, showrunner Kevin Smith opened up about potential ideas to continue the series. It's yet to be revealed if he will be returning for the new series just yet, but he had a ton of ideas in store, "We are in a place now where we get to figure out if we get to go again..." Smith began. "Based on the first round of episodes, things were looking very positive. Hopefully, based on dropping Part 2 and how many people finished the whole thing...if that's all positive, if we reached what they call 'efficiency' then we might get to do it again," Smith explained before telling fans about potential future seasons, "Fingers crossed, so watch the sh-- out of it if you want to see more. That's how we get to do it again. I hope we get to do it again. It'd be so good to do it again cause I got ideas."

But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in the new Masters of the Universe: Revolution series? How did you like Revelation's big comeback?