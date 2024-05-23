Drops of God Season 2 Order by Apple TV+

Anime isn't only focused on world-shattering battles and dire consequences, as the medium will often present stories that tackle aspects of the world that might not be highlighted in any other medium. Drops of God began as a manga in 2004, seeing a girl named Camille coming to the shocking revelation that her father's inheritance contained some of the most legendary wines. Following the first season's arrival on Apple TV+, Drops of God's live-action adaptation is about to come back for me as the streaming service has confirmed a second season.

Drop of God's first season arrived last year, housing eight episodes to tell the story of the manga in its earliest chapters. When the live-action adaptation arrived on the streaming service, it was able to hit "100%" amongst critics on Rotten Tomatoes, showing to be one of the most critical successes in the world of live-action anime adaptations. While no release date has been revealed, Apple did confirm that first season director ODed Ruskin would be making a comeback.

(Photo: Legendary Entertainment)

Drops of God: What is Season 2 About?

In confirming that Drops of God was making a comeback, here's how Apple TV+ described the second season, "In season two of "Drops of God," Camille (Geffrier) and Issei (Yamashita) once again face a nearly impossible challenge: to uncover the origin of the world's most wonderful wine, a secret that even Alexandre Léger failed to unlock. Through a series of trials and tests, their quest will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, forcing them to face their inner demons and changing them forever."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the wine-drinking manga, you can see the official description for publisher Kodansha here, "Drops of God is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn't seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger's will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection – the greatest collection in the world according to the experts."

Via Press Release