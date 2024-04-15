Durarara Writer Hopes to End Hiatus Soon After Nearly a Decade

It has been a hot minute since Durarara has come around with any updates. The urban fantasy dates back to 2004 courtesy of its light novels, and it didn't take long for writer Ryohgo Narita to kickstart a manga under Square Enix. With a hit anime on hand, Durarara has a soft spot in the hearts of netizens across the globe. Now, it seems Durarara is eyeing its ongoing hiatus as Narita admits they'd like to resume the series ASAP.

The confession comes from social media as Narita celebrated a special Durarara promo in Tokyo. Taking to X (Twitter), the writer said they're sorry for the long delay, but Narita is hopeful the franchise can resume before much longer.

"Animate has opened a special Durarara shop! I'm very sorry I haven't been able to work much since I was diagnosed with an incurable disease, but ... I plan to resume work on my series including [Durarara], so I looked forward to your continued support."

Of course, Narita has been focused on their health in the years since Durarara went on hiatus. In 2017, the writer announced they were dealing with a chronic health condition that impacted their immune system. The illness confirmed Narita's decision to take a hiatus from Durarara. The writer has worked here and there on other titles, but Durarara has remained shelved for years at this point. But if Narita has it their way, the shonen series will return with new content soon.

If you are not familiar with Durarara, the light novels are available in English courtesy of Yen Press while its manga is overseen by Square Enix. You can find the Durarara anime streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The Ikebukuro district in Tokyo is full of interesting people. A boy longing for the extraordinary. A hotheaded punk. An airheaded pseudo-stalker. An information broker who works for kicks. An underground doctor who specializes in truly desperate patients. A high school student infatuated with a monster. And a headless rider on a pitch-black motorcycle. Their story may not be a heartwarming one, but as it turns out, even weirdos like these sometimes fall in love."

