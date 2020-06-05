Studio Ghibli Will Begin Construction on Theme Park in July

Studio Ghibli has been in the news recently with the announcement that their first computer generated animated film, Earwig And The Witch, will be releasing later this year, and it looks like the studio that helped create a number of legendary projects from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki is once again making headlines with the announcement that construction on their upcoming theme park will begin later this summer in July! Bringing to life properties such as My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and more, the popular studio is looking to rival the likes of Disney with the upcoming amusement park.

The construction, which is looking to pump over $100 Million USD, is prepping for a fall opening in 2022, looking to bring both fans of anime and non-fans alike into the magical worlds that have been created throughout the years. On top of this upcoming amusement park, Ghibli also has a museum that currently allows folks to see some of the tools and images that were used in order to bring some of the studio's biggest projects to life. With dozens of feature length films under their belt, it will be interesting to see what elements from their movies will be brought into the theme park proper.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

The theme park itself will be working on lands that replicate environments seen in Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, and My Neighbor Totoro to start. With the studio believing that the park will bring in around one million patrons per year, we'll have to keep our ears to the grindstone when it comes to any additional properties that Studio Ghibli will add to the mix.

The upcoming movies from Studio Ghibli include the previously mentioned Earwig And The Witch, as well as the property that will adapt the story of How Do You Live. With Hayao Miyazaki coming out of retirement to once again enter into the world of animation, Studio Ghibli is looking to prioritize the legendary creator by putting serious work into the upcoming projects.

Will you be trying to visit Studio Ghibli's amusement park when it opens in the fall of 2022? What Studio Ghibli environment would you be most excited to see brought into the real world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the magical worlds that were brought to life by Hayao Miyazaki!

