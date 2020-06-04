Studio Ghibli: Hayao Miyazaki Details His Research for New Film, Earwig And The Witch

Studio Ghibli shocked the world when they announced that their next feature length film, Earwig and the Witch, would be arriving this Holiday season and Hayao Miyazaki recently revealed the research that he was undertaking to make sure he did justice to the original source material! With another Studio Ghibli film in the works with How Do You Live?, the legendary anime studio is certainly making the rounds lately when it comes to their many announcements. With its arrival on HBO Max and a real life amusement park modeled after the studio's properties, the next few years will be big ones for the studio!

Earwig And The Witch will be Studio Ghibli's first entirely CG animated film, marking a departure from the previous works of the studio. With no footage having been released as of yet, fans of the studio are excited to see what Ghibli and Miyazaki have to offer with this brand new magical story.

Hayao Miyazaki got the opportunity to talk more in-depth about the upcoming film, noting his love of the original source material and how many times he's absorbed the work while working toward bringing it to life:

“It is such a wonderful book. It’s the last work by Diana Wynne Jones, and thanks to the drawings from (Japanese-edition illustrator) [Miho] Satake and the [Tokuma Shoten] editors, it’s become an unspeakably compelling work. I’ve read it cover-to-cover five times.”

The official description for Earwig And The Witch reads as such:

"Not every orphan would love living at St. Morwald's Home for Children, but Earwig does. She gets whatever she wants, whenever she wants it, and it's been that way since she was dropped on the orphanage doorstep as a baby. But all that changes the day Bella Yaga and the Mandrake come to St. Morwald's, disguised as foster parents. Earwig is whisked off to their mysterious house full of invisible rooms, potions, and spell books, with magic around every corner. Most children would run in terror from a house like that . . . but not Earwig. Using her own cleverness—with a lot of help from a talking cat—she decides to show the witch who's boss."

Via SoraNews24

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.