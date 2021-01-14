Edens Zero Creator Hypes Anime Ahead of Spring Debut

✖

Edens Zero has been living its best life in print since its debut, and the sci-fi series is preparing to go live on television this spring. J.C. Staff has been working on its adaptation of Edens Zero since last year, and it plans on going live this April. And if you ask Hiro Mashima about the premiere, you will see just how excited he is about the anime.

Recently, the creator of Edens Zero did a small interview where he spoke about his career and new series. Of course, it did not take long before his next anime was brought into the conversation, and Mashima admitted he thinks Edens Zero is well-suited to be an anime.

"I myself am looking forward to the anime very much. I think that Edens Zero is a very anime-friendly series, and there are many scenes that will look great in the anime, such as action scenes and spaceships. I hope you will enjoy it as much as I do, and I hope that those of you who discover it through the anime will take the opportunity to read the manga as well," Mashima said. "Please look forward to it!"

Of course, Edens Zero has quite a number of fans backing it. The title has been in Kodansha for some time now, and it has wowed fans with its sci-fi action. Fans of Fairy Tail and Rave Master alike have latched on to the Mashima series with ease. And if its anime is as good as we expect, then the industry has another big hit on its hands!

If you have not read Edens Zero, you still have plenty of time to check it out. You can find its official synopsis here: "A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, “That’s a dragon.” The fact that he’s joking isn’t important. What’s important is the look of wonder on the boy’s face … and the galaxy-spanning adventure that’s about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!"

