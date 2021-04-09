Edens Zero Creator Counts Down to Anime Premiere with New Sketches

✖

Edens Zero's creator is counting down to its big anime premiere with cute new sketches! Following the end of the anime run for Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail, fans had been eagerly awaiting to see what was going to come next from the prominent creator. This was the science fantasy series, Edens Zero, which trades in magic for powerful technological powers and upgrades. The manga run of the series has been a hit with a fan thus far, but with the anime on the way the franchise has a chance to be even bigger.

With the debut of Edens Zero's anime fast approaching in Japan on April 10th, series creator Hiro Mashima has been getting hyped for this special premiere with a series of new sketches counting down the days to its big premiere (that got started with a sketch of Shiki Granbell). You can check them out below starting with the sketch released for three days out featuring Rebecca Bluegarden:

Next is the sketch for two days out featuring Weisz Steiner and E.M. Pino:

And finally, is the one day out sketch featuring Homura Kogetsu:

Edens Zero's anime debut might be hitting Japan on April 10th, but it's going to be a bit while longer before it releases in other territories. Netflix has licensed the anime for an English language release, so it's current North American release is set for some time later in 2021. They officially describe Edens Zero's new anime as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

