Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Anime's Launch with Shiki Sketch

Edens Zero's creator is celebrating the debut of its new anime with a special sketch of Shiki Granbell! Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail might have brought its anime run to an end some time ago, but the creator has been steadily releasing a new work for the past year or so. Edens Zero takes the magical adventures to space, and while this has been a big hit with manga fans, there's a chance an even bigger wave of popularity is coming the franchise's way with the debut of its official anime adaptation this month as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule.

To celebrate the upcoming debut of Edens Zero's anime, Mashima shared a fun new sketch of the series' main fighter, Shiki Granbell. He'll be the main focus of this new series, and fans will be getting a full introduction to the new character with the debut of its anime series. Check out the new sketch straight from Mashima's official Twitter account below:

Edens Zero's new anime will be making its debut in Japan on April 10th, but unfortunately the anime will be held just a little bit longer for international fans. With the new anime licensed by Netflix, the release date for the series is currently set for a vague point some time later this year as of this writing. But when it does release, there's a good chance we'll get an English dub to go along with it as well but that has yet to be confirmed.

Netflix officially describes Edens Zero as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

But what do you think of Edens Zero's manga run so far? How is it comparing to Fairy Tail? Are you excited to check out the official release on Netflix later this year?