How to Watch Edens Zero Anime

Edens Zero has been in print for a few years now thanks to creator Hiro Mashima, and its anime has gone live at long last. If you did not know, the sci-fi series went live on TV this season in Japan, so all eyes are on the adaptation. After all, expectations are high in light of Fairy Tail's success, so we are here to let you know all the info we have about watching Edens Zero.

You may have noticed by now that watching Edens Zero is pretty much impossible in the United States. That is because the anime is licensed by Netflix. The show is going live weekly in Japan before hitting up Netflix, but that is not the case here. As usual, Edens Zero will be uploaded in its entirety to Netflix stateside some months after it finishes airing overseas.

This means there is going to be quite the wait for Edens Zero. The season is not expected to end until July or September if then. Edens Zero likely won't make its debut in the United States until late all if not early winter depending on dubbing constraints. After all, the pandemic is still going on, and dubbing has been hugely impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

As far as legal avenues are concerned, there is no way to watch Edens Zero in real-time if you aren't in Japan, so you will have to keep up with Netflix to see when the show will debut stateside. You can always read the story's manga as Crunchyroll and Comixology host Edens Zero. And if you're lucky, you will be caught up with the manga in time for the show's global launch.

Are you looking forward to Edens Zero? Will you be watching this latest Hiro Mashima anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.