Edens Zero Movie Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Edens Zero Season 2 is now off to the races as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has a great way for fans to catch up with Season 1 of the anime with a new movie now streaming with the service! The anime adaptation taking on Hiro Mashima's original Edens Zero manga has been caught in the middle of different licenses outside of Japan as the first season of the TV anime has been available for streaming with Netflix. But Edens Zero Season 2 is a much different case, however, as it is instead exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll.

Edens Zero Season 2 is exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll, and fans wanting to jump in might not have an easy way to see Edens Zero Season 1. Thankfully, Crunchyroll is here to help as they have released a special recap movie that collects Edens Zero Season 1's events and gets new fans up to speed while they check out the newly released Edens Zero Season 2 episodes. The Edens Zero Season 1 recap movie is now streaming with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Spain, Portugal, Italy, and French and German-speaking countries), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India.

Edens Zero: Where to Watch

If you wanted to see the full slate of Edens Zero Season 1 episodes, you'll need to find those streaming with Netflix. Edens Zero Season 2 is now premiering new episodes on a weekly basis with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from Edens Zero's story, Crunchyroll begins to tease the anime as such, "Cosmic Era year X492… A time when countless people venture into space to travel between stars. Rebecca is a 'B-cuber' online video streamer who comes across Shiki, a young boy that can control gravity, on the robot-inhabited planet Granbell."

The synopsis continues with, "Shiki follows the teachings of his foster guardian, the robot 'Demon King' Ziggy, and treasures his friends over everything. Rebecca strikes up a friendship with Shiki, and takes him on an adventure through space, outside of the only planet he has ever known. Shiki's first time in space---new sights, new people, new everything! This is the beginning of a great and exciting adventure in space, with starry-eyed Shiki and his friends."

