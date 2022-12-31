Edens Zero Creator Hypes 2023 With Fun New Art

Edens Zero is getting ready for a huge 2023 next year for both its anime and manga releases, and thus the creator behind it all is taking it all head on with some fun new art of some of the Edens Zero crew's fan favorites to commemorate the Year of the Rabbit! Hiro Mashima's newest original manga series, Edens Zero, has been enjoying all sorts of success with fans last year but unfortunately capped off 2022 with the announcement that the manga will be entering its final arc. That means 2023 is going to be more important for the series than ever.

The manga won't be the only point of note for Edens Zero either as the anime is gearing up to come back for Season 2 of its run next April as part of the Spring 2023 schedule of new anime releases. With both the manga and anime firing on all cylinders next year, series creator Hiro Mashima shared some fun new bunny makeovers for Rebecca Bluegarden, Shiki Granbell, and Pino to help kick off the Year of the Rabbit in 2023. Check out the special art below:

What's Coming for Edens Zero in 2023

With Edens Zero's manga run now kicking off its final arc next year, it has yet to be revealed exactly how long this final run of the series will actually be lasting for. That means there's still plenty of time to catch up before it's all over, and you can find the series releasing its newest chapters with Crunchyroll, ComiXology, and Amazon Kindle. If you wanted to see the anime instead (or also), Season 2 is gearing up to hit Japan next Spring and you can find the first season of the series now streaming with Netflix.

They tease the anime as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

