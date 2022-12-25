Edens Zero Creator Celebrates the Holidays With Special Rebecca Art

Edens Zero is gearing up for a huge 2023, so the creator behind it all is rounding out the year with a special new sketch of Rebecca Bluegarden to help celebrate the holiday season! The anime taking on Hiro Mashima's latest manga series has been steadily getting ready to return next year with the second season of its run, but that's apparently not the only major development for the franchise that fans might need to keep an eye out for as reports are now indicating that the manga is also entering the final arc of its run next year as well.

It's yet to be officially revealed whether or not the manga will actually come to an end just yet, but with that potentially happening and the anime returning, it's a big time for series creator Hiro Mashima. Even with all of that going down, the creator took some time out of his schedule to share with fans on Twitter a special Christmas version of Edens Zero's Rebecca to help celebrate the holiday season. You can check it out below:

How to Check Out Edens Zero

If you wanted to check out Edens Zero's manga as it potentially gets ready for the end to catch up in time, you can now find the series releasing its newest chapters with Crunchyroll, ComiXology, and Amazon Kindle. If you wanted to see the anime instead (or also), Season 2 is gearing up to hit Japan next Spring and you can find the first season of the series now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

How do you feel about Edens Zero heading into 2023? What are you hoping to see from the franchise next year?