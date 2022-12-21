Edens Zero Creator Shows Love to Homura With New Art

Edens Zero is now hard at work at coming back with the second season of the anime, and the original creator behind it all is getting ready for Homura Kogetsu's big return with some special new art of the fan favorite fighter! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Hiro Mashima's newest science fiction action series ended up being such a big hit with fans that it was not a surprise at all when it was announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. This excited fans over what all of the fighters from the first season would be getting into in the next wave of episodes.

Hiro Mashima's original manga series has been a major hit with fans over the course of its run thus far, and the anime quickly followed in its footsteps. This was because of the impact of characters like Homura who had some distinct personalities compared to some of the other fan favorites from Mashima's past series. Now Mashima is showing some more love to Homura with a special new sketch shared with fans on Twitter giving her a new look. You can check it out below:

How to Check Out Edens Zero

If you wanted to check out Edens Zero's manga, you can now find the newest chapters of the series released with Crunchyroll. As for the anime, Season 2 of the series is currently scheduled for a release some time in April next year as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. It has yet to be revealed as to whether or not this new season will stream with Netflix, but you can check out the first season there now.

They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What are you hoping to see from Homura in Edens Zero's next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!