Edens Zero Sets Season 2 Release Window With First Poster

Edens Zero is coming back for a second season, and it has officially revealed its release window with the very first look at the new episodes! The anime ended its run last Fall, but there was an initial mystery over whether or not the anime would return. The director behind the series, Yuji Suzuki, had unfortunately passed away before the final episode of the first season had aired. It was then revealed that the anime would indeed continue at some time in the future, but a time had yet to be set. Now fans have gotten a full confirmation that the second season of the anime is coming our way.

Edens Zero has announced that Season 2 of the anime will be releasing some time in 2023, and while there is no more of a concrete release date, we did get the fullest look at what to expect next with the first poster for the new episodes. It's a confirmation that we'll be seeing the full Edens Zero crew in action with the new season, and there's still quite a lot of ground to cover from Hiro Mashima's original manga series. You can check out the first poster for Edens Zero Season 2 below from the series' official Twitter account:

There is plenty of time to check out that first season run, so it you wanted to catch up to Edens Zero you can find the 25 episode first season now streaming with Netflix. They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

As for the manga series, it has recently crossed over its 200th chapter milestone just a few weeks back and is continuing to reach its next major milestone. You can keep up with the new chapters with Crunchyroll's manga reader, so you can jump ahead and see what's coming before it hits the anime too. Are you excited for Edens Zero Season 2? What are you hoping to see in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!