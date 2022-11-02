Edens Zero Hypes Season 2 With New Poster

Edens Zero has been readying to come back with its highly anticipated second season next year, and now a special new poster is hyping up the new episodes coming our way! Hiro Mashima's newest series wrapped up its inaugural anime run late last year, but following the death of the director behind the series, there was a question as to whether or not the anime would continue. But those fears were soon put to bed as it was officially announced earlier this year that Edens Zero would indeed be getting a new season scheduled to hit some time next Spring.

With the second season of the anime now gearing up for a release next Spring, Hiro Mashima is hyping up the upcoming episodes with a special new poster released in the pages of the latest issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. This newest illustration from the creator not only shows off a good look at the cast, but hypes up many of the faces that we will get to see in action with its next batch of episodes. Check it out below as released by the official Twitter account for the magazine:

When to Watch Edens Zero Season 2

Edens Zero Season 2 will be premiering some time in April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to set a concrete release date for the new episodes thus far. If you wanted to catch up with the first season of the series to get ready for the new episodes, you can now find Edens Zero streaming with Netflix. They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

You can find the latest chapters of the manga as they hit online with Crunchyroll, so you can read ahead and see what is coming up in the new episodes. But how did you like the first season of the anime? Are you excited for Edens Zero Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!