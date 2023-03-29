Edens Zero Season 2, Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World Shares Premiere Stills

2023 has already been a major year for the anime industry. With series such as Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and My Hero Academia populating the scene with new episodes, there are some other major returns scheduled for the near future. Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World is a spin-off to the beloved isekai series dropping next month, and it will be joined by the second season of Edens Zero doing the same. Now, new images have arrived to give fans a closer look at both series.

While Edens Zero season 2 will continue to follow its main characters when it returns on April 1st, the Konosuba spin-off, which arrives on April 6th, will focus exclusively on Megumin, the explosion sorceress who still hasn't gotten a good handle on her abilities so far. Luckily, Konosuba Season 3 is confirmed to arrive in 2023 as well, meaning isekai fans have quite a bit to look forward to. Isekai or otherwise, anime is looking to bring back plenty of old favorites this year.

Konosuba x Edens Zero

Preview of the first episode of KONOSUBA – An Explosion on This Wonderful World!



✨More: https://t.co/DI9QXUxj3R pic.twitter.com/XaXI53IQdl — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) March 29, 2023

Preview of the first episode of EDENS ZERO Season 2! Are you Ready? 👊



✨More: https://t.co/Xgv9wL3i7D pic.twitter.com/IYNe4XlTEN — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) March 29, 2023

If you wanted to catch up before the new episodes hit this Spring, you can now find the first season of Edens Zero streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

On the flip side, if you haven't heard of the spin-off series that will focus on the explosion sorcerer known as Megumin, Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World has dropped an official description for the side story, " "One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb..."