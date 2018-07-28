Eiichiro Oda Reveals Whether an ‘One Piece’ Sequel is Possible

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is one of the most popular anime and manga series in the world, but even it can’t last forever as the ending to the series is bound to come someday.

But will there ever be a chance for a sequel, maybe in the vein of Naruto‘s sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? In a recent interview with Weekly Shonen Jump (thanks to a translation from Reddit user kolraisins), Oda cleared up the air and quickly shot the idea down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about the popularity of the series, and Oda was just happy fans were reading the series, “Oda talks about how he doesn’t feel like there’s pressure to continue being the main attraction of Jump, but he’s just happy to have the most people read One Piece. His main driving force is to write a more interesting story.”

With the story being the main driving force, what does Oda think about writing a sequel? When asked if he would, Oda completely shot the idea down, “If the time comes when One Piece is going to end and the editors ask him to continue writing, he wouldn’t hear of it.”

But fans shouldn’t worry about the series ending, as Oda intends to end it like he wants but the end isn’t exactly in sight yet, “Oda will end it as it pleases him…. Although it can’t end. There’s still more story yet.”

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future in another recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80% done with the series at this point with the Wano arc, this might scare some fans a bit seeing how much more has been revealed about the series’ world, but it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.