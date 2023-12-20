The Eminence in Shadow Movie Announced

It looks like another project is in sight for The Eminence in Shadow. If you did not know, the isekai series brought an anime to life in October 2022, and The Eminence in Shadow season two went live a few months back. Today, the hit series closed with a big finale, and it happened to confirm the first Eminence in Shadow movie is on its way.

Yes, that is right! The Eminence in Shadow is getting its own movie! The anime announced The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes earlier today, and we got a teaser visual for the feature.

As you can see above, the new poster doesn't show much, but it promises The Eminence in Shadow is far from over. At this point, we have no idea what this movie might cover. The Eminence in Shadow could put together an original story for the movie as many anime films do. Or if Studio Nexus wants, it would adapt more canon content from creators Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai.

If you have not checked out The Eminence in Shadow yet, you can find the hit anime on HIDIVE in the United States. As for its manga, Yen Press oversee the story's release in English. The series is ongoing, and The Eminence in Shadow has earned rave reviews for its dark comedy. After all, the isekai series follows a boy named Cid who lives in a fantasy world after he was killed in his former life. Obsessed with deception and secrets, Cid puts together a group of friends who he deceives. Our protagonist informs the group their world is run by a shadowy organization that they must fight, but before long, Cid discovers his big lie was more spot-on than anyone could have guessed.

For those wanting to know more about The Eminence in Shadow, no sweat! You can read up on the anime's official synopsis below:

"When Cid is isekai'd to another world, he creates an underground organization to live out a fight against a made-up cult. Little does he know the cult is real, and they're not happy his power fantasy just impeded their plans!"

What do you want to see from Eminence in Shadow's movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!