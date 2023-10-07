The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Opening Released: Watch

The Eminence in Shadow is now back up and running on screens for Season 2 of the anime together with many of the new premieres for the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and with it has debuted the opening theme sequence for its new episodes! The Eminence in Shadow wrapped up its first season with a fairly extended amount of episodes than fans had initially expected to see it run for, and it was soon announced that the anime had plans to return for another season. Now after much waiting, the second season of the anime has kicked into high gear with attacking vampires and ghouls.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has kicked off a new arc where Cid Kagenou is now dealing with attacking zombies, vampires, and a dark society with the rise of a red moon, and the first episode of this new season kicked off the fights in full by teasing what to expect from the new episodes. To help celebrate the start of the new season is the debut of its opening theme titled "Grayscale Dominator" as performed by OxT, and you can check out the opening for The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 below.

Where to Watch Eminence in Shadow Season 2

Running for 12 episodes this Fall, you can now check out The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE in both Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dubbed release. You can also catch up with everything that happened in the first season with HIDIVE as well before the second season really kicks into high gear. They tease The Eminence in Shadow as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

