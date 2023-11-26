The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Celebrates Beach Episode With Swimsuit Poster

The Eminence in Shadow is gearing up for the next major arc of Season 2, and is celebrating its recent waterpark vacation episode with a new swimsuit poster for the members of Shadow Garden! The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 just wrapped up a massive arc in which Cid Kagenou went against the wishes of Shadow Garden and actively tried to ruin all of their businesses. Taking on the disguise of "John Smith" for the occasion, Shadow Garden's members eventually figure out that he apparently had their best interests in mind and reset the city's economy to put their businesses on top of the food chain (instead of his real goal to take it all for himself).

The Eminence in Shadow took a short break before jumping into the next (and most likely final) arc of Season 2 overall as the members of Shadow Garden were lured into attending a water park by Cid's friends. But as the day rolls on and it's clear that Cid is nowhere near the water park itself, Shadow Garden then has a free day off as they figure that this brief vacation time was Cid's plan all along. To celebrate, The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is highlighting their swimsuit looks with a new poster that you can check out below.

Where to Watch Eminence in Shadow Season 2

If you wanted to catch the anime's newest episode as it gets ready for its final arc, you can now check out The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 streaming exclusively with HIDIVE in both Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dubbed release. You can also catch up with everything that happened in the first season with HIDIVE too, and they tease what to expect from The Eminence in Shadow anime as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

