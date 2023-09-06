The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Sets Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

The Eminence in Shadow is coming back this Fall with new episodes, and now a release date has been announced for Season 2 of the anime with a new trailer and poster showing it all off! The Eminence in Shadow was one of the more surprising new Isekai anime releases of the last few years, and ended up running for a lot longer than fans might have expected. Thus it was no real surprise to find that the anime was already planning to return for Season 2, and it's now coming as one of the most anticipated sequels of the Fall 2023 anime schedule.

Previously announced to release this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has now confirmed it will be premiering on October 4th in Japan. Showing off more of what to expect from the anime's next big season as Shadow Garden takes on a group of powerful new enemies during a surprising Red Moon taking over the skies, The Eminence in Shadow has released a new trailer (which you can find in the video above) and a new poster for Season 2 (that you can find below).

How to Watch Eminence in Shadow Season 2

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 will be releasing on October 4th in Japan, and HIDIVE has previously announced that they will be the exclusive streaming home for the new episodes (with plans for both English subtitled and English dubbed releases) when the anime returns this Fall. This new season has been previously confirmed to run for 12 episodes in total, and you can catch up with everything that happened in the first season now on HIDIVE. They tease The Eminence in Shadow as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

