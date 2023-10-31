The Eminence in Shadow x Overlord Crossover Anime Released: Watch

The Eminence in Shadow and Overlord are celebrating the spooky Halloween holiday with a surprising anime crossover! Kadokawa has not only a ton of experience bringing Isekai light novels to life through anime projects, but has even previously brought these projects together with a full crossover series in Isekai Quartet that ran for a few seasons (and even a movie) of its own. While there's no sign it's coming back yet, fans have gotten to see how two more series would interact as The Eminence in Shadow and Overlord have crossed paths in a special new chibi anime showing just how alike the two series really are.

While the attitudes towards their respective situations are very different, at their core The Eminence in Shadow and Overlord feature a protagonist who was brought to another world and is supremely strong. Surrounded by a group of very powerful fighters, the two have established dominance in their own realms. In the special anime crossover, it's imagined what it'd be like if Cid Kagenou and Ains Ooal Gown actually swapped minds and had to pretend to be each other to hilarious results. You can check it out in the video below.

Where to Watch Overlord and Eminence in Shadow

Overlord Season 4 wrapped up its run last year, but currently has a new movie project now in the works. No details for its release have been revealed as of the time of this writing, but you can catch up with all four seasons of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for The Eminence in Shadow, the anime's second season is now airing new episodes this Fall, and you can find it (along with the first season) exclusively streaming with HIDIVE.

They tease The Eminence in Shadow as such, "Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

Would you want to see more of The Eminence in Shadow and Overlord crossover anime?