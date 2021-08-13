Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time is Coming to U.S. Theaters

Neon Genesis Evangelion finally brought its massive saga to an end after numerous delays with a new feature film serving as the grand finale to the franchise overall, and now fans outside of Japan will be able to get their chance to check it out as Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time is coming to theaters in the United States! Several decades after the original end of the TV series, and years after the release of the last feature film moving the story forward, Evangelion's film finale released as one of the most successful anime films in Japan in recent years.

Previously announcing earlier this year that they had acquired the license for an English language release, GKIDS has officially announced that they will be bringing Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time to theaters in the United States on December 6, 8, and 11. Tickets for the screenings will go on sale beginning November 2nd, and it will likely be the original Japanese release with English subtitles (though GKIDS has yet to specify as of this original announcement). You can check out the new trailer for the film's United States theaters release below:

Serving as the fourth and final film in the massively popular franchise, GKIDS begins to tease Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time as such, "From legendary director Hideaki Anno, EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final installment of the REBUILD OF EVANGELION films, bringing an epic conclusion to the story of Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots, with the stunning visuals and thought-provoking storytelling that has made EVANGELION a global pop culture phenomenon."

The description continues as such, "Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari's improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (Provisional Name) wander about Japan."

