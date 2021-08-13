Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

✖

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time had to run into a number of big roadblocks when it came to its release in Japanese theaters, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic which made going to the movies quite the difficult task, but the day has finally arrived when fans in North America, and around the world, can watch the movie on Amazon Prime. With the Rebuild of Evangelion film series retelling the story of Shinji Ikari and his fellow EVA pilots working for NERV to defeat the extraterrestrial threats known as the angels, this final film doesn't hold anything back.

The official Evangelion Account let fans know that Hideaki Anno's latest work has arrived on Amazon Prime, bringing to a close the alternate tale of NERV that made a number of changes from the original story of the television series in Neon Genesis Evangelion:

While the recent anime film will get the lion's share of the attention, and rightfully so, fans of Evangelion will also have the opportunity to dive into the mind of Eva creator Hideaki Anno, with the documentary "Hideaki Anno: The Final Challenge of Evangelion," also streaming on Amazon Prime:

Reminder : Evangelion final movie is now available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

Bonus : if you're in the US / UK, you can also watch "Hideaki Anno: The Final Challenge of Evangelion" NHK documentary.https://t.co/qDaHIcjntZ https://t.co/EtuYBPTevj pic.twitter.com/WNl0vQETUz — Catsuka (@catsuka) August 13, 2021

While this latest Evangelion film is the last confirmed time that Shinji and his friends are entering the world of anime, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see Evangelion make a return at some point in the future.

Will you be watching Thrice Upon A Time this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.