Hiro Mashima, Creator of Fairy Tail, Is Working On a New Manga

Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and Edens Zero – what do they all have in common? Asides from them being hugely popular manga, the three series were born under the same sign all thanks to Hiro Mashima. The artist is one of shonen's biggest at this point, and their portfolio speaks for itself. And now, it seems like the artist has another manga in the works.

The update went live this week as Mashima took fans by surprise on Twitter. Taking to Spaces, the artist did a short chat with fans, and it was there he talked about his goal for 2023. During the stream, Mashima admitted he is working on a new manga that will debut this year.

So far, we know nothing about the project's story, but some vital details have gone live. Mashima's mystery manga will be published monthly, and it will go live in a magazine he's not worked with before. The manga will also be a short serialization, and according to Mashima, its characters will be unlike those he's handled before.

The artist says the hero and heroine will be completely different from what his fans are used to seeing. As such, his current fans may not like the characters, but this manga gave the artist a good challenge. Mashima was asked to make a manga that was unlike anything he's done to date, so he made sure to do the order justice.

At this point, we are not sure when this new manga will drop, but Mashima has plenty to keep him busy in the interim. Edens Zero is still in publication, and the same goes for Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest. The former series is expected to kickstart its final act this year. And of course, Natsu is gearing up for a new arc with Lucy in the sequel.

What do you make of this latest update from Mashima? Is there anything you want to see from his next manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.