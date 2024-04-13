Fairy Tail: Erza Voice Actor Hypes Anime's Comeback

Fairy Tail is making its grand comeback to screens with a new sequel anime, and the voice actor behind Erza Scarlet is ready for the franchise's return! Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is the official sequel series continuing the story from Hiro Mashima's original manga series, and will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own later this Summer. This means that a few years after the original Fairy Tail anime and manga came to an end, the franchise is roaring back with a brand new story bringing back many characters from the cast of the first anime series.

Sayaka Ohara will be one of the many familiar voice actors returning from the original Fairy Tail anime, and the actor shared their hype for Erza's return with the following message, "The everyday lives and adventures of Natsu and friends begins once more, and I get to be a part of that world as Erza. Just thinking about it makes my chest tremble with delight and excitement. The new cast and characters are also absolutely magnificent! Please look forward to it—♪"

What Is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be premiering some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the original Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Ohara will be returning as Erza Scarlet alongside Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster, Satomi Satou as Wendy, and Yui Hori as Charle.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They tease the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

